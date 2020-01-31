Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases By 9.8%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CWT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

