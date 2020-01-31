Short Interest in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Decreases By 10.8%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 209,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,329. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capri by 37.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Capri by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

