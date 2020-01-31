Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Drops By 16.1%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 1,815,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,648. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $180,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,512 shares of company stock worth $5,697,735 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $40,458,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $12,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.