Short Interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Drops By 15.4%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BVN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 1,512,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

