Short Interest in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Rises By 9.4%

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cowen by 55.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Cowen by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Cowen stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

