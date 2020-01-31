Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Decreases By 13.6%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 350,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,625. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 604.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

