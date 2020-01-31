Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Decreases By 13.7%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $406,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 175,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.