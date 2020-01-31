Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declines By 16.0%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 533,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,758. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after buying an additional 382,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.