Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Drops By 10.6%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 166,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,855. The company has a market capitalization of $686.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $11,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

