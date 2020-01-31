Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Drops By 8.7%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,575 shares of company stock worth $464,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,045. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $831.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

