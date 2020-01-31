Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Increases By 14.7%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 244,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,950. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $925.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

