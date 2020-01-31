Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Declines By 15.2%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ IEA remained flat at $$3.56 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,301. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.