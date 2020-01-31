Short Interest in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Decreases By 9.4%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE LEE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $163,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 108.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,434,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

