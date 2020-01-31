Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declines By 16.4%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 656,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 27.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 725,646 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

