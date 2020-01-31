Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Drops By 8.3%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,683 shares of company stock worth $4,873,560. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 289,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $472.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.92. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

