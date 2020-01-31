Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Declines By 9.7%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold a total of 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 916,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,450. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

