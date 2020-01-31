Short Interest in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Grows By 11.4%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 354,465 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2,564.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 787,843 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,099,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 3,246,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

