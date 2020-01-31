Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Drops By 9.5%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $14.87. 6,042,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $13,452,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

