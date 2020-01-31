Short Interest in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Drops By 9.3%

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

