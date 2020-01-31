Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Grows By 9.4%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 744,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,393. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
