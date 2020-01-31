Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Grows By 9.4%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 744,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,393. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

