Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Increases By 9.8%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 263,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,864. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Sanmina has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $4,353,408.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,189,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 276,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

