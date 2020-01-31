Short Interest in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Drops By 9.4%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBGL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

