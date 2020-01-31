Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Drops By 11.1%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 87,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,025. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.