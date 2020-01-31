Sidoti Trims K12 (NYSE:LRN) Target Price to $30.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

LRN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 399,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,942. The stock has a market cap of $666.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

