Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s share price rose 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,223,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 964,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

