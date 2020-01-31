Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, 7,401 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 21,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.