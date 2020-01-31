SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,853. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $98.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

