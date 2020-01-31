SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,747,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.69. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $84.66.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.