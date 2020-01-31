SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.28. 72,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,171. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

