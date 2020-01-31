Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €92.00 ($106.98) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.00 ($89.53).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €100.35 ($116.69) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.96.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

