Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €92.00 ($106.98) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.00 ($89.53).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €100.35 ($116.69) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.96.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.