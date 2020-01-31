SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 9.3%

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 129,946 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 58,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 69.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

