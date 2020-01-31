Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 84,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,874. The company has a market capitalization of $588.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Simulations Plus by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

