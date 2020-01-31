SingularityNET Tops One Day Volume of $327,272.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $327,272.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

