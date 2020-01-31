Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 139593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.71.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

