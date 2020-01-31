SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.19

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 147539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,361,000 after acquiring an additional 388,214 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 636,054 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 485,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SK Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
