SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.19

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 147539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,361,000 after acquiring an additional 388,214 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 636,054 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 485,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.