Skycoin Price Reaches $0.53 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.04 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Iquant and C2CX. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.36 or 0.02882160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

