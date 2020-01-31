SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,303. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

