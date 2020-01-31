Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
