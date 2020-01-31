Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:SMS opened at GBX 493 ($6.49) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 490.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. The company has a market cap of $556.07 million and a P/E ratio of -102.71. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 676 ($8.89).

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

