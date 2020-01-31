SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

