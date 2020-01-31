Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of SMAR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,659,755.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $382,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,664,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,750 shares of company stock worth $14,653,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,014,000 after buying an additional 3,230,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $35,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 411,363 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

