Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,875 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

SMIN has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820 ($23.94).

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,713 ($22.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16).

In other news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

