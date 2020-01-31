Social Send Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $185,656.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,364,989 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

