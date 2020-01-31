SOL Capital Management CO Has $652,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.90. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,264.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

