SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 15,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,242. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.