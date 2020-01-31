South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $159.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the lowest is $158.20 million. South State reported sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $655.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.30 million to $655.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.75 million, with estimates ranging from $668.10 million to $685.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SSB traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 545,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. South State has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

