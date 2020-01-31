Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $44.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFST. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, President F Justin Strickland sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $306,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,076.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,634 shares of company stock worth $455,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

