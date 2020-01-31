Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

