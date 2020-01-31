S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $10.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

SPGI stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.71. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

