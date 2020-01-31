S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $326.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $266.00.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.73.

SPGI stock traded down $5.56 on Monday, reaching $294.30. 34,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,881. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $300.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

